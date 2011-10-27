Publicist calls report of alleged T.O. suicide try 'not factual'

"Terrell Owens absolutely did not attempt suicide nor did he attempt to overdose on pills on October 6, 2011," Owens' publicist, Diana Bianchini, said in a statement. "Reports released today claiming he did are completely false and were made in relation to a 911 call his assistant made that evening. The facts are that she arrived at his home that evening after he had already taken a sleeping aid to fall asleep. He was unresponsive because of this.