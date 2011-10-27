Publicist calls report of alleged T.O. suicide try 'not factual'

Terrell Owens did not try to commit suicide Oct. 6, when his assistant placed a 911 call and authorities took the free-agent receiver to the hospital, his publicist said Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday, TMZ.com released audio of the emergency phone call, in which the assistant told a 911 operator in Los Angeles that Owens had ingested pills, was unresponsive and might have tried to kill himself.
"Terrell Owens absolutely did not attempt suicide nor did he attempt to overdose on pills on October 6, 2011," Owens' publicist, Diana Bianchini, said in a statement. "Reports released today claiming he did are completely false and were made in relation to a 911 call his assistant made that evening. The facts are that she arrived at his home that evening after he had already taken a sleeping aid to fall asleep. He was unresponsive because of this.
"Unaware that he had taken a sleeping aid prior to her arrival, his assistant became concerned and decided to call 911. When the ambulance and police arrived, Owens was responsive and was not held in the hospital. Reports released with the 911 call today are misleading and not factual."
Owens' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn't respond to messages regarding the report.
The report surfaced two days after Owens staged an hour-long workout in Calabasas, Calif., to show teams that his surgically repaired left knee -- he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the spring -- was healthy enough to let him play. No NFL teams showed for the workout.
"As one can see from his workout televised this past Tuesday, he is strong both mentally and physically as well as 100% focused on playing football," Bianchini said.
Owens, a 15-year veteran, spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and finished with 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He ranks second on the NFL's all-time list in receiving yards (15,934), is tied for second with Randy Moss in touchdown catches (153) and is sixth in receptions (1,078).