Public-private partners launch Head Health Challenge III

Entries will be judged by leading experts in the field of materials science who will select six winners to receive a $250,000 award each to advance their work in developing technologies that can help prevent mild traumatic brain injury. One overall winner will be selected from the six and will receive an additional $500,000 to further develop their innovation. The challenge will open for applications on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. EST. All entries must be submitted by March 13 5 p.m. EST at www.challenge.gov. Full terms and conditions: www.headhealthchallenge.com.