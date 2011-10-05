Public perception be damned, Eagles will win NFC East

The real point:Cruz didn't want to get hit, which is an alarm bell for me if I'm the Giants. A guy I'm counting on didn't want to get tackled so he gave up and put the ball on the ground. There's no way in the WORLD he thought he was touched, as he said. He takes six steps after initial contact. Six. That's a short flight of stairs. I would know if someone is pushing me down a flight of stairs. No, he saw three guys surrounding him and didn't want to get tackled. I remember thinking that way, but I was 8 and playing tackle football against 12-year-olds for the first time with no pads. He pulled a Clinton Portis and decided enough was enough. Really? You're down a field goal with three minutes left on the road and every yard is precious and you decide fighting forward for another few yards wasn't worth it? Probably was an interesting week for Cruz in the Giants' locker room.