Protecting Rodgers will be key to the Packers' hopes of 16-0

The biggest concern I have about the Packers going undefeated isn't the defense, which gives up too many points at times. What I worry about most is protecting Rodgers. In 2007, when the Patriots went 16-0, Tom Brady was sacked 21 times all season -- a rate of one sack per 28 pass attempts -- and he only ran the ball 37 times. Rodgers has already been sacked 25 times this season -- a rate of once every 14 attempts -- and has run 48 times. He's on pace to be sacked 40 times and run 77 times. The only way the Packers don't win all their games is if Rodgers misses time.