Prospect Jake Matthews hits the beach as he readies for NFL Draft

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- CBS Sports reported how NFL draft prospect Jake Matthews has changed his training regimen after the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Newly elected NFLPA president Eric Winston told The Monday Morning Quarterback that he doesn't plan to budge on human growth hormone testing, despite the fact it was approved during the last collective bargaining agreement. He was asked if HGH testing needed to happen now.
- The Sports Network reported on Troy Vincent, who was promoted from head of player engagement to executive vice president of football operations.
- The Naples News looked at how former six-time Pro Bowl center Matt Birk helped to honor young readers in this Florida community.
- Akron Children's Hospital talked to Dr. Joe Congeni about the influence team doctors have over player signings in the NFL.
- The Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Ill., reported how the state is looking at a similar bill as Indiana that would require online concussion training by all high school coaches and athletic trainers.
- The Omaha World-Herald published a blog from pediatrician Dr. Laura Jana, who believes all concussions should be called traumatic brain injuries.
- The Chicago Daily Herald reported that the new concussion guidelines in District 203 has sparked a discussion of return-to-class protocol.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor