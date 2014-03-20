Prospect Jake Matthews hits the beach as he readies for NFL Draft

Published: Mar 20, 2014 at 04:44 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Newly elected NFLPA president Eric Winston told The Monday Morning Quarterback that he doesn't plan to budge on human growth hormone testing, despite the fact it was approved during the last collective bargaining agreement. He was asked if HGH testing needed to happen now.
  • The Sports Network reported on Troy Vincent, who was promoted from head of player engagement to executive vice president of football operations.

