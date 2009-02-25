Prosecutors drop charges against Saints LB Vilma, who'll give to charity

"I appreciate that the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office did their due diligence and decided not to file charges against me regarding the arrest that occurred on January 16, 2009 in Miami, Florida," Vilma said in the statement. "As I have indicated in the past, I would vigorously fight any charges filed against me surrounding the incident that occurred. I believe the State Attorney's Office did the just and right thing in this matter. I would like to thank my family and friends, the New Orleans Saints organization, and my fans for supporting and believing in me.