Proposed rule changes make sense, but what about reseeding?

So talk next week in New Orleans, aside from the obvious labor issues, is likely to center on Anderson's vigor in being even more vigilant in terms of fines and suspensions, with players and coaches essentially "on notice" now after a mid-season crackdown in 2010. And with all the head coaches gathered, they will debate the merits of moving kickoffs from the 30-yard line to the 35 and positioning everyone on the kickoff team to be within the 30-to-35 yard line to avoid players get a racing start to coverage. Also, kickoff touchbacks could begin at the 25 instead of the 20.