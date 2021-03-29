Projecting long-term contracts for 2021's franchise-tagged players

Age at start of season: 28

Experience: Seven NFL seasons

2021 franchise tag cost: $18.0 million





Here is the list of quarterbacks Robinson has caught touchdowns from: Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles and Chase Daniel. Trusting his signal-caller has presumably been the toughest calling of Robinson's NFL career. Over the last two seasons, Bears quarterbacks averaged 6.3 passing yards per attempt, which is the lowest figure in the NFL over that span. They placed in the bottom 10 in passing yards per game (234.3), touchdown-to-interception ratio (46:28) and passer rating (85.3).





Despite the exceptional inconsistency under center, Robinson finished in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,250) while logging a career-high 102 receptions. He posted 12 games with 70 or more receiving yards last season, tying with NFL receiving yards leader Stefon Diggs for the most such games in the NFL. Since 2019, Robinson ranks in the top three among wide receivers in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,397) and receiving first downs (131). Among the few players ahead of Robinson in each of those categories is DeAndre Hopkins, the NFL's highest-paid player at the position. Hopkins (2,572) and Diggs (2,665) are the only receivers with more receiving yards than Robinson over that span.





Oh, and in addition to producing at an elite level, Robinson has pretty much singlehandedly carried the Bears' passing attack. He has produced 22.6 percent of the Bears scrimmage yards since 2019 -- only Washington's Terry McLaurin (39.6) has accounted for a higher percentage of his team's offense. Coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Robinson is one more away from becoming the first Bears player to hit at least 1,000 receiving yards in three different seasons with the team.





One thing that makes Robinson special is his ability to win in traffic, as echoed by a variety of analytics sources. Since signing a three-year, $42 million pact with the Chicago in 2018, he's made 61 contested catches on 117 such targets, as charted by Pro Football Focus, pacing the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Robinson's 47 receptions in tight windows (fewer than 1 yard of separation) led the league in that same span, and his 692 receiving yards ranked second.





Robinson's efficiency in the red zone could be improved. In Chicago, Robinson has caught just 44.9 percent (22) of his 49 red-zone targets. This is the seventh-lowest catch percentage among 48 players with at least 30 such targets.





The Bears can play tag again with Robinson next season. But a second franchise tag would cost at least $21.6 million in 2022. Robinson is getting closer to the wrong side of 30, so there is some incentive for his side to get a deal done, as well. Still, there is no reason for him to undervalue himself just to do so.