Projected 2015 starters: Pittsburgh Steelers

» Pittsburgh plans to roll out a wave of new faces on defense. The startling retirement of Jason Worilds shook up the outside linebacker spot, where Jarvis Jones has yet to live up to his first-round pedigree with just three NFL sacks. "I still think he is one of the better linebackers in the league and he will be that," said Steelers assistant Joey Porter. Porter also said "the James Harrison (of before) is over," but I'm giving Harrison the starting nod over Arthur Moats, even if the two might wind up seeing equal snaps. The Steelers tend to bring defensive rookies along slowly, but Bud Dupree could see legitimate time for a unit searching for difference-makers.