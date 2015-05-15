Projected 2015 starters: Oakland Raiders

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» We aren't buying stock in the "Trent Richardson Reclamation Project 3.0." Latavius Murray showed burst and speed in his few chances in 2014 and should earn the nod out of training camp. He'll share carries with Roy Helu, a pass-catching machine, and likely Richardson -- as another coaching staff will surely convince themselves that they can coax production out of the former first-round pick.
»Amari Cooper gives Derek Carr a legit playmaker at wideout. Michael Crabtree is also an upgrade over James Jones, et al. from a season ago, especially if he can enter the season healthy.
» Keep an eye on Clive Walford at tight end. The team spoke glowingly about the 6-foot-4, 251-pound rookie, with Jack Del Rio calling him a "complete tight end" who can block and catch. Mychal Rivera is a catch-first player who has struggled with consistency.
» We weren't a fan of the Nate Allen signing after watching him get repeatedly burned last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And while we love Charles Woodson as one of the NFL's all-time greats, at his age he can only bring the noise every so often.
» We have rookie Mario Edwards Jr. winning a starting job out of the gate -- despite Del Rio's comment that the lineman was fighting senioritis with his up-and-down play last year. Sio Moore will have to fend off Malcolm Smith for the starting linebacker gig after Smith was imported from Seattle.
