Around the NFL

Projected 2015 starters: Oakland Raiders

Published: May 15, 2015 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.

» We aren't buying stock in the "Trent Richardson Reclamation Project 3.0." Latavius Murray showed burst and speed in his few chances in 2014 and should earn the nod out of training camp. He'll share carries with Roy Helu, a pass-catching machine, and likely Richardson -- as another coaching staff will surely convince themselves that they can coax production out of the former first-round pick.

»Amari Cooper gives Derek Carr a legit playmaker at wideout. Michael Crabtree is also an upgrade over James Jones, et al. from a season ago, especially if he can enter the season healthy.

» Keep an eye on Clive Walford at tight end. The team spoke glowingly about the 6-foot-4, 251-pound rookie, with Jack Del Rio calling him a "complete tight end" who can block and catch. Mychal Rivera is a catch-first player who has struggled with consistency.

»Mike Tice loves Jon Feliciano.

» We weren't a fan of the Nate Allen signing after watching him get repeatedly burned last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And while we love Charles Woodson as one of the NFL's all-time greats, at his age he can only bring the noise every so often.

» We have rookie Mario Edwards Jr. winning a starting job out of the gate -- despite Del Rio's comment that the lineman was fighting senioritis with his up-and-down play last year. Sio Moore will have to fend off Malcolm Smith for the starting linebacker gig after Smith was imported from Seattle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades

New York spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, speedster ﻿John Ross﻿ and tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and drafting wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ in the first round. 
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has no plans to retire anytime soon 

Bruce Arians "retired" once before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has no plans to do so again any time soon.
news

Melvin Gordon out to prove he's still a 'high-caliber back' amid competitive Broncos RB room

Entering a contract year, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is projected to be the starter in a crowded backfield, but the 28-year-old hopes to prove he can be the lead back beyond 2021.
news

Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses, along with offensive lineman Geron Christian. 
news

Roundup: Patriots signing veteran safety Adrian Colbert

New England has added a former 2017 seventh-round pick to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Bills hire Princeton's Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper as player personnel coordinator

The Buffalo Bills continue to lead the charge toward greater diversity and inclusion in the NFL, hiring Princeton's Sophia Lewin to the coaching staff and promoting scouting intern Andrea Gosper.
news

Julian Edelman ends talk of joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one-team guy'

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman told NFL Network's Michael Irvin recently that despite the rumblings of a move south to Tampa coming almost immediately after Edelman announced his retirement, that isn't happening.
news

Mark Brunell: 2021 Lions could surprise like 1996 Jaguars

Early in Mark Brunell's playing career, the expectations for the mid-1990s Jaguars were exceedingly low. The current Lions QB coach sees something similar happening in Detroit.
news

Tim Tebow officially signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow officially inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said.
news

Peyton Manning hopes Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently told TMZ that he hopes the Packers and Aaron Rodgers can hash out their differences to keep the reigning MVP in Green Bay.
news

Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

The Texans are signing ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents. 
news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW