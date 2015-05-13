Projected 2015 starters: Indianapolis Colts

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» It will be interesting to see how the playing time breaks down at wide receiver and tight end, as Pep Hamilton likes to mix-and-match two-tight end sets ("12" personnel), three-wide sets ("11" personnel) and a fullback ("21" personnel). Andre Johnson and T.Y. Hilton should be the mainstays, with Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener and Donte Moncrief picking up snaps depending on the play call. We expect first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to be used primarily as a kick-return specialist with a few package plays on offense to take advantage of his speed.
» The offensive line offers more versatility this year, as both right guard Todd Herremans and left guard Jack Mewhort can fill in at right tackle if Gosder Cherilus' knee isn't recovered from January surgery. With Hugh Thornton and Donald Thomas returning from 2014 injuries of their own, this has a chance to be a much deeper line.
» Similarly, the front seven on defense should be deeper and more versatile. In addition to the signings of outside linebacker Trent Cole and defensive end Kendall Langford, the Colts are welcoming back five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Mathis from an Achilles injury. Third-round defensive end Henry Anderson was hyped as the "steal of the draft" by multiple Pro Football Focusanalysts.
» Third-round pick D'Joun Smith will compete with veteran incumbent Darius Butler for slot cornerback duties. Veteran Dwight Lowery is the favorite to start opposite Mike Adams at safety after playing the most snaps of his career with the Falcons last season.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent developments in the Tom Brady suspension saga and makes rookie predictions for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*