Projected 2015 starters: Indianapolis Colts

» It will be interesting to see how the playing time breaks down at wide receiver and tight end, as Pep Hamilton likes to mix-and-match two-tight end sets ("12" personnel), three-wide sets ("11" personnel) and a fullback ("21" personnel). Andre Johnson and T.Y. Hilton should be the mainstays, with Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener and Donte Moncrief picking up snaps depending on the play call. We expect first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to be used primarily as a kick-return specialist with a few package plays on offense to take advantage of his speed.