Projected 2015 starters: Green Bay Packers

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» The Packers have a status quo feel to them, which is alright if your team has the best offense in football and was a few blunders away from a Super Bowl. Mike McCarthy and the front office take some flak from time to time for being a little too familial in their dealings, but the roster has some great bones. There's nothing wrong with spending to keep valued talent instead of spending on someone else's.
» Damarious Randall, Green Bay's first-round pick, might not fit into the typical depth-chart format. He'll be on the field, especially in sub packages, but he might be a year away from a full-time starter role. Sam Shields didn't have the greatest of seasons last year but is only 27.
» Who else thought the Packers might be making more of a push to help out Clay Matthews on the inside? If anything, this portion of their roster still looks a little thin. The team was hard at work on its due diligence this offseason and might have hoped a player like Stephone Anthony fell out of the first round.
» Like Randall, Green Bay's second-round pick, Quinten Rollins, and fourth-round pick, Jake Ryan, should both find their way onto the field in some sub packages after proving themselves on special teams.
