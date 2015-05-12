Projected 2015 starters: Buffalo Bills

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» Rex Ryan is splitting snaps evenly between Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor. There's every reason to expect Cassel to win the job based on his track record, including an underrated tenure in Minnesota. He's not great, but Manuel will have to take a big step forward to win this team's trust.
» Marcell Dareus was dropped from the lineup after the NFL announced the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has been suspended one game for his violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. We slotted Corbin Bryant into the starting lineup, but Stefan Charles and Jarius Wynn may also see extra snaps in Week 1 against the Colts.
» I left Leodis McKelvin off my starter's group. While that would be a surprise, he's an inconsistent starter who is coming off ankle surgery. McKelvin should be ready by training camp, but he will have to face a rookie in second-round pick Darby who Ryan and friends hand-selected. That gives the rookie an edge even if his ball skills are sub-par.
» Graham could be moved to safety this season, although his positional tag might ultimately be "slot defender."
» This wasn't a hard starting group to project on offense overall. Rookie John Miller is a good bet to be a Day 1 starter. Cyrus Kouandjio could potentially win the right tackle job, but he looked lost as a rookie.
» This is one of the most talented starting lineups in football on both sides of the ball. The stability and firepower on the defensive line is unmatched. One area of weakness is at outside linebacker, where the Bills have very little other than Bradham.
