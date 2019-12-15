Around the NFL

Producer: No plan to give footage to Pats football ops

Published: Dec 15, 2019 at 11:09 AM

A supervising producer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment released a statement Sunday that he had no intention to provide footage filmed of the Bengals' sideline to the Patriots' football operations and that he and his cameraman complied with NFL security and turned over the footage.

"On December 8th I was doing what I have done for more than 18 years -- working to produce high quality content that tells the unique, behind-the-scenes stories of people, players and the organization," David Mondillo said in a statement. "It never occurred to me that my actions and the actions of my crew would be misconstrued.

"Our department was charged with completing four Do Your Job segments before the end of the year. One of the segments was to follow a pro scout throughout his week to show the audience what his job entails."

"Before the shoot began, I obtained permission and received credentials and a parking pass for Sunday's game."

"With permission in hand, we started taping on December 6th -- following the scout's travel through the weekend to Cleveland and obtained footage of him working in his hotel room and interviewed him about his job. The final element needed to complete the story was to shoot from the press box at Progressive Field to show the audience what his responsibilities are on game day."

"We went directly to the press box and set up our camera to get the footage we needed. We interviewed and shot the Patriots scout sitting in a chair watching the action and panned back and forth from him to what he was seeing on the sidelines. We also took footage of the field as the intent was to show what he was looking at when he looked through his binoculars watching the game."

"At that point, I went to the restroom and when I came back, my cameraman was told to stop shooting by someone from the NFL and he was joined by two others from the Bengals organization and an additional NFL security person. We stopped shooting immediately when asked to do so and cooperated fully. We had a detailed exchange about who we were and why we were there and what they wanted us to do. I gave the Sony SXS card to NFL security and we complied with their request, packed up and went home. I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so."

The statement came hours after FOX Sports aired footage of the Patriots' filming of the Bengals' sideline during a Dec. 8 game in Cleveland. The clip shows the Cincinnati bench and you can hear an ensuing conversation between videographers and security.

In the video, you can hear a Bengals security official question two Patriots videographers about the contents of the video. A videographer explains that the footage is for a piece on an advance scout and then offers to delete it.

The Patriots admitted last week that the organization's video crew, independent of the team's football organization, "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" for a "Do Your Job" video series on an advance scout.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last week at the league's owners meeting that there is no timeline for the NFL to complete its probe into the Patriots video.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

