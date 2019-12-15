Video shows Patriots filming Cincinnati Bengals bench

Fox Sports ran footage Sunday of the Patriots' filming of the Bengals' sideline during a Dec. 8 game in Cleveland during which you can see the Cincinnati bench and hear an ensuing conversation between New England videographers and Bengals security.

In the video, you can hear a Bengals security official question two Patriots videographers about the contents of the video. A videographer explains that the footage is for a piece on an advance scout and then offers to delete it.

The Patriots admitted last week that the organization's video crew, independent of the team's football organization, "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" for a "Do Your Job" video series on an advance scout.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last week at the league's owners meeting that there is no timeline for the NFL to complete its probe into the Patriots video.