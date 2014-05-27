Pro football pauses to honor fallen military members on Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day, numerous news outlets reported on the NFL's involvement in the military and related events:
- Former NFL wide receiver Rob More talked to BuffaloBills.com about his late friend Pat Tillman, the former Arizona Cardinals safety who quit pro football to serve as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.
- Speaking of Tillman, Pro Players Insider reported on the traveling Hall of Fame exhibit that honors fallen football players.
- And KMGH-TV in Denver reported that Broncos offensive lineman Ben Garland, who also is in the National Guard, was promoted to captain Monday.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor