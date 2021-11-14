Around the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at age of 87

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 07:14 PM
NFLShield
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants star defender Sam Huff died Saturday at the age of 87.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Washington Ring of Fame inductee Sam Huff," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was. He was an iconic player and broadcaster for the franchise for over 40 years and was a great friend to our family. He represented the franchise with honor and respect on the field and in the booth and was beloved by our fans. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of Sam's family and friends during this time."

The Washington Post reported the Huff had been diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

Huff's career began with New York in 1956 and he proceeded to make his mark there defensively for eight seasons before finishing his career in Washington from 1964 to 1969. Huff made five Pro Bowls and twice was a first-team All-Pro selection over the course of his 13 seasons in the NFL. He also played in six NFL title games, winning one in 1956 with the Giants.

Huff, who recorded at least one interception in each season he played and finished his career with 30, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.

Huff's success as a defender earned him particular notoriety. He graced the cover of Time Magazine at the age of 24 and was featured in a 1960 TV special, "The Violent World of Sam Huff".

Following his playing career, Huff spent 38 years as a Washington radio analyst (1975-2012).

