Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019: Who's in, who's out?

Now that it is known who is getting inducted, we also know who is not for at least another year. Tony Boselli and Edgerrin James are of particular note, due to the uniqueness of each player's case. Those Hall speculators opining that Terrell Davis re-kicked the door down for players who dominated for short stretches -- an opening that previously existed for Gale Sayers and Doak Walker -- should think again. No one refutes that Boselli was the finest offensive lineman of the mid- to late-1990s, or at least on par with any of the best. Once again, that proved to be not enough for voters. Boselli's teams enjoyed success in the postseason, but not nearly enough to equal Davis' two Super Bowl wins as a running back in Denver. Davis was also an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP. James was not, though like Davis, he was an incredibly prolific ball-carrier -- and he did it for longer. With over 12,000 rushing yards, a boatload of catches and four seasons of over 1,500 rushing yards, James was the top RB in waiting. He was a central figure in the success of the Peyton Manning-led Colts. He was a solid contributor to the Cardinals' Super Bowl team. His missing out on an induction again confirms what has been going on in the NFL the last several years: the devaluation of the running back.