Pro day workout updates

In between the combine and the NFL Draft, NFL coaches and personnel -- not to mention the prospects themselves -- turn their attention to the various college "pro day" workouts. These are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but they are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to see the talent up close and personal. NFL.com's Gil Brandt has his sources at each of these workouts and will update this pro day scouting report on a daily basis:
Most recent pro days
Pittsburgh (April 9)
Thirteen NFL teams sent representatives back to Pittsburgh to see the private workout for two major offensive line prospects. The Panthers and Steelers both had their head coach and GM in attendance, and there were OL coaches from Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Chicago, and the Giants on hand. The workout took place inside a practice bubble on Field Turf…
» OL Jeff Otah (6-5 7/8;, 323): Ran the 40 in 5.28 and 5.31, had 25 reps in the bench press (he had 29 reps at the combine), ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» OL Mike McGlynn (6-4, 311): Kept his numbers from the combine and Pitt's earlier pro day. Ran position drills and looked very good.
Oklahoma (April 9)
Twenty-five NFL teams sent representatives to Norman, Okla., to see four key players in a follow-up to last month's school pro day. Prospects worked out indoors on Field Turf. And as an added quirk to the event, the person throwing passes in the position drills was a former quarterback from arch-rival Nebraska -- Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch. Note: NFL scouts controlled the entire workout; Bengals WR coach Mike Sheppard ran the receiving drills and Bengals assistant DB coach Louis Cioffi ran the DB drills for Smith and Walker…
» TE Joe Jon Finley (6-6 3/8, 252: Ran the 40 in 4.85 and 4.86, had a 31 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.16 short shuttle, 7.11 cone drill, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» WR Malcolm Kelly (6-3 7/8, 227): Ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.68, had a 32-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.24 short shuttle, 7.00 cone drill, and ran position drills. Kelly looked very good catching the football.
» DB Reggie Smith (6-0 1/8, 192): Ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.61, had a 39 ½-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.03 short shuttle, 6.70 cone drill, ran position drills.
» CB Marcus Walker (5-10 3/8, 194): Ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.62, had a 37-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.10 short shuttle, 6.90 cone drill, ran position drills.
Western Michigan (April 8)
» Joe Reitz (6-6 1/8, 261): Had a 29-inch vertical jump, 8-foot, 8-inch long jump, 4.48 short shuttle, 7.40 cone drill. He did not run the 40-yard dash but will do so on April 18.
Oregon (April 3)
» QB Dennis Dixon (6-3 ¼, 201): Dixon tore his left ACL late in the 2007 season and could not do any running, lifting or workouts at the combine. He had a workout on April 3, with three NFL teams present -- Atlanta, Baltimore and the Giants. He did not run the 40, do any shuttles or jumping, but he looked good throwing the football.
USC (April 2)
There were 90 NFL people from 29 teams on hand. Green Bay's Ted Thompson was the only GM in attendance and there were no head coaches -- but plenty of coordinators were here to see 25 Trojans work out (19 from the 2007 USC squad, six from previous years). Prospects ran the 40-yard dash and did position drills on the outdoor, grass surface… USC assistant coach Steve Sarkisian led the drills for QB, RB, WR, and TE positions. Bengals LB coach Jeff FitzGerald led the LB drills. Speaking of the Bengals, Cincinnati TE coach Jonathan Hayes spent some extra time after the session with USC tight ends Fred Davis and Dale Thompson. Hayes has spent extra time at various pro days -- so it's a safe guess that Cincinnati will draft a TE somewhere…
» OL Sam Baker (6-4 ½, 308): Ran the 40 in 5.50 and 5.50, had a 28 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot long jump, 4.92 short shuttle, 8.02 cone drill, had 29 reps in the bench press, ran position drills.
» QB John David Booty (6-2 3/8, 216): Had a position workout only, kept everything else from the combine.
» TE Fred Davis (6-2 7/8, 254): Ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.69, had a 33-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 8-inch long jump, 4.68 short shuttle, 7.36 cone drill, ran position drills.
» TE Dale Thompson (6-4 ¼, 245): Davis' backup… Ran the 40 in 4.76 and 4.77, had a 34-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 5-inch long jump, 4.24 short shuttle, 7.63 cone drill, 20 reps in bench press, ran position drills.
» DL Sedrick Ellis (6-0 ½, 298): Ran the 40 in 5.05 and 5.07, had a 30-inch vertical jump, 36 reps in the bench press, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» DL Lawrence Jackson (6-4 ¼, 267): Had a 34 ½-inch vertical jump, ran position drills, kept everything else from the combine.
» OL Chilo Rachal (6-5, 306): Had a 28-inch vertical jump, 4.84 short shuttle, 8.07 cone drill, ran position drills and kept everything else from combine.
» OL Drew Radovich (6-4 ½, 312): Had a 26 ½-inch vertical jump, 23 reps in the bench press, ran position drills, kept everything else from the combine.
» LB Keith Rivers (6-2 ¼,, 232): Ran the 40 in 4.54 and 4.59, had a 42-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 7-inch long jump, 4.38 short shuttle, ran position drills and kept everything else from combine.
» OL Matt Spanos (6-5 3/8, 322): Ran the 40 in 5.28 and 5.31, had a 29-inch vertical jump, 8-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.92 short shuttle, 8.04 cone drill, had 20 reps in the bench press, ran position drills.
» CB Terrell Thomas (6-0 5/8, 199): Ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.53, had a 36-inch vertical jump, 4.24 short shuttle, 7.07 cone drill, ran position drills.
» RB Chauncey Washington (5-11 ¾,, 216): Ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.45, had a 36-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 11-inch long jump, 4.58 short shuttle, 7.53 cone drill, had 18 reps in the bench press, ran position drills.
» LB Thomas Williams (6-1 ¼, 225): Ran the 40 in 4.77 and 4.75, had a 35-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 10-inch long jump, 4.40 short shuttle, 7.73 cone drill, ran position drills.
Villanova (April 2)
There were 14 teams present to see three players from Villanova plus 24 from other area schools. Prospects worked out outdoors on the Field Turf of Villanova Stadium. With 15-20 mph winds, they ran the first 40-yard dash with the wind and the second against the wind…
» TE Matt Sherry (6-4, 255): Ran the 40 in 4.67 (with the wind) and 4.77 (against), had a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, 10-foot long jump, 4.59 short shuttle, 7.18 cone drill, 24 reps in the bench press, ran position workout. Despite not real good conditions, he looked pretty good.
North Carolina (April 1)
» DL Kentwan Balmer (6-4 ½,, 307): Ran the 40 in 5.11 -- ran just once and then said his hamstring tightened. Ran position workout and kept everything else from the combine. Reportedly looked good in the workout.
» LB Durrell Mapp (6-1 1/8, 233): Ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.65, had a 34 ½-inch vertical jump, 4.29 short shuttle, 7.00 cone drill, ran position drills and kept his numbers from the combine for everything else.
Hawaii (April 1)
Twenty-eight NFL teams were on hand to see 19 players work out at the Home Depot Center in southern California. Prospects worked out outdoors in Field Turf on a windy and cool day…
» QB Colt Brennan (6-2 ½, 218): Brennan injured his hip during a Senior Bowl practice, and it was recently announced that he would have labrum surgery on April 7. It will be about eight weeks before he can run and 12 weeks until he can work out. Still, he did throw 88 passes at this workout.
» WR Davone Bess (5-10 1/8, 189): Ran the 40 in 4.60, had a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 7-inch long jump, 4.28 short shuttle, 7.15 cone drill, 17 reps in the bench press, ran position workout.
» WR Ryan Grice-Mullen (5-10 3/8, 189): Ran the 40 in 4.36, had a 31 ½-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 2-inch long jump, ran position workout, kept everything else from the combine.
» WR Jason Rivers (6-1 ½, 204): Ran the 40 in 4.59, had a 34-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 6-inch long jump, 8 reps in the bench press, ran position workout -- but pulled a hamstring about three-quarters of the way through.
Houston (March 31)
Eighteen NFL teams sent representatives back to Houston to see WR Donnie Avery, who was unable to participate in the school's pro day two weeks ago while nursing a right hamstring injury. Avery, catching passes from former Texas Tech QB B.J. Symons, ran indoors on Astroturf, and he had a workout that can best be described as "lights out"…
» WR Donnie Avery (5-11 1/8, 182): Ran the 40 in 4.35 and 4.34, had a 37 ½-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 6-inch long jump, 3.91 short shuttle, 6.30 cone drill, ran position drills.
Arkansas State (March 31)
Nine NFL teams sent representatives, including DB coaches from Carolina and St. Louis, to see 10 players work out in the stadium on Field Turf…
» S Marcellous Johnson (5-11 7/8, 202): Had a 39-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 4-inch long jump, 4.42 short shuttle, 7.16 cone drill, and had a very good position workout.
UNLV (March 31)
There were a total of 50 NFL scouts on hand, including LB coaches from Carolina, Cleveland and St. Louis. Prospects ran outdoors on Field Turf…
» LB James Bell (6-1 5/8, 239): Ran the 40 in 4.91 and 4.90, had a 28½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.56 short shuttle, 7.37 cone drill, ran position drills. Bell had a left knee bruise -- but all he did at the combine was the bench press (25 reps), so he doesn't have numbers to fall back on.
Coastal Carolina (March 28)
Eleven NFL teams sent representatives, and Bengals WR coach Mike Sheppard ran the workout for WR prospect Jerome Simpson, who ran outdoors on a grass field…
» WR Jerome Simpson (6-1 ¾, 199): Had a 41 ½-inch vertical jump, kept everything else from the combine. Had a good workout.
Kansas State (March 28)
Fourteen NFL teams sent representatives and there were three WR coaches in attendance to see 14 K-State players work out, indoors on Field Turf…
» WR Jordy Nelson (6-2 7/8, 218): Ran position drills only, keeping all his numbers from the combine. But he reportedly had a very good workout.
» CB Justin McKinney (5-9 5/8, 192): Ran the 40 in 4.61 and 4.60, had a 33½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 7-inch long jump, 4.38 short shuttle, 7.25 cone drill, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
Northern Iowa (March 27)
There were 22 teams on hand for this indoor workout on turf. This was a great stop for the scouts. Two offensive line coaches George DeLeone (Miami) and Pat Flaherty (Giants) were present.
» OL Chad Rinehart (6-5 1/4, 311): Ran the 40 in 5.26 and 5.27, had a 29-inch veritcal jump, an 8-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.57 short shuttle, 7.63 cone drill, ran positional workouts and kept bench results from the combine.
» OL Brandon Keith (6-5 1/8, 345): Ran the 40 in 5.00 and 4.98, had a 32-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot, 5-inch long jump, 4.84 short shuttle, 7.91 cone drill, did positional workouts and kept bench results from the combine.
Yale (March 27)
Three teams were on hand to see four Yale players and seven prospects from other area schools. Prospects worked out indoors on a rubber track…
» S Nick Solakan (6-2 7/8, 224): Ran the 40 in 4.62 and 4.61, had a 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.38 short shuttle, 7.53 cone drill, 13 reps in the bench press, ran position workout (conducted by a Redskins scout).
LSU (March 26)
All 32 teams were on hand, with more than 100 NFL people in total. Among them were head coaches Herman Edwards and Mike Tomlin, plus front office execs Carl Peterson, Jerry Reese, Mickey Loomis, Billy Devaney, and Tony Softli. Prospects ran indoors on FieldTurf.
» DL Glenn Dorsey (6-1 ¾, 297): Ran the 40 in 5.13 and 5.12, had a 25 ½-inch vertical jump, 8-foot, 4-inch long jump, 4.80 short shuttle, 7.52 cone drill, and ran position drills. Scouts like his long arms, which measured 35 ¼ inches. Former NFL player Tim Krumrie ran the workout and he has a reputation of running lineman pretty hard… but he couldn't break Dorsey, who looked very good.
» WR Early Doucet (6-0, 203): Ran the 40 in 4.59, 4.64 and 4.69, had a 34 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 6-inch long jump, 4.45 short shuttle, 7.40 cone drill, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine. Had a very good workout.
» LB Arlington Highsmith (6-0, 221): Ran the 40 in 4.87, 4.72 and 4.70, had a 29-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 4-inch long jump, 7.34 cone drill, 23 reps in the bench press, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» QB Matt Flynn (6-2, 229): Kept all numbers from the combine, ran position drills and looked very good throwing the ball.
» RB Jacob Hester (5-11 1/8, 225): Had a 29-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine. Caught the ball well in workouts.
» DB Jonathan Zenon (5-11 ¾,, 185): Ran the 40 in 4.62 and 4.54, had a 37-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 6-inch long jump, 4.36 short shuttle, 6.85 cone drill, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine (but he did not do the bench press in Indianapolis due to an injury.)
» S Craig Steltz (6-1 3/8, 210): Ran the 40 in 4.60 and 4.65, had a 35-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 10-inch long jump, 4.19 short shuttle, 7.03 cone drill, had 10 reps in the bench press and could have done more but he injured his right shoulder. He did not work out at the combine, so there are no other numbers for him.
» CB Chevis Jackson (6-0 1/8, 192): Ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.58, had a 40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot long jump, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
South Carolina (March 26)
Fifteen NFL teams sent representatives and there were RB coaches from Tampa Bay and Detroit. Nine players took part, running on the stadium field…
» RB Cory Boyd (6-1 1/8, 217): Had a 35½-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» LB Casper Brinkley (6-2 1/8, 259): Ran the 40 in 4.86 and 4.80, had a 28½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 4-inch long jump, 4.51 short shuttle, 7.68 cone drill, had 20 reps in the bench press, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
Connecticut (March 26)
Fifteen teams were on hand, including four defensive back coaches and John Dorsey of the Packers to watch five players work out indoors on FieldTurf. It was a new state-of-the-art indoor building -- one of the best anywhere.
» DB Tyvon Branch (5-11 7/8, 208): Had a 38-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and kept all his other times from the combine. Since 2004, only five defensive backs have weighed 200-plus pounds and run under 4.40 in the 40. Three were drafted in the first round and the other two were taken within the first three rounds. Four of the five are NFL starters (Bob Sanders, LaRon Landry, Michael Huff and DeAngelo Hall). Two teams (Jets, Bengals) have had private workouts with Branch and he has made trips to visit four teams (Bills, Browns, Dolphins and Chargers).
» OL Donald Thomas (6-3½, 307): Had a 29 ½-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» LB Danny Lansanah (6-0½, 244): Ran the 40 in 4.72 and 4.73, had a 39-inch vertical jump, 10-foot long jump, 4.63 short shuttle, 7.17 cone drill, 22 reps in the bench press and ran position drills. He had a very good workout.
Rutgers (March 26)
Twenty two teams were on hand, including Jets general manager Terry Bradway. Eleven Rutgers prospects and 11 from other schools worked out indoors on bubble FieldTurf.
» OL Pedro Sosa (6-3 5/8, 300): Had his knee scoped last week so he did not work out. Lifted at the combine and did nothing else.
» OL Jeremy Zuttah (6-3 3/8, 308): Had a 31-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and kept everything else from the combine.
» K Jeremy Ito (5-10¾, 183): Kicked 55-yard field goal and made nine-of-11 in the workout.
Missouri Southern (March 26)
The workout took place at LSU's pro day.
» RB Alley Broussard (6-0, 235): Ran the 40 in 4.75 and 4.75, had a 28 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.62 short shuttle, 7.15 cone drill, 21 reps in the bench press and did position drills.