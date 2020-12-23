Around the NFL

Pro Bowl WR Justin Jefferson closing in on Randy Moss' Vikings rookie yards record

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 09:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Christmas Day has the potential to be a big one for ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿.

Not only is the rookie receiver celebrating being named to the Pro Bowl and heading home to play in New Orleans versus the Saints, a huge day could see Jefferson pass Randy Moss' Vikings rookie receiving yards record.

Jefferson needs 132 receiving yards to set the Vikings rookie record. Through 14 games, the wideout has gone over the 132-yard mark three times.

Randy Moss (1998): 69 rec, 1,313 yds, 17 TD (selected 21st overall)

Justin Jefferson (2020): 73 rec, 1,182 yds, 7 TD (selected 22nd overall)

This week, Jefferson became just the third Vikings rookie receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining Sammy White (1976) and Moss (1998).

"It's definitely a big honor," he said, via the Pioneer Press. "I'm so happy that I'm honored to be on that list with the top guys in the NFL. ... Definitely a bright start, and looking now to finish my career and keep getting them."

Jefferson has been a marvel as a rookie, owning cunning route-running ability, speed to burn, and vice-grip hands. Where many first-year receivers as still figuring out the nuances of the position, Jefferson is a polished talent.

With two games to play, Jefferson not only could beat Moss' record, a couple of big games could net him the NFL rookie record.

Jefferson needs 196 more receiving yards to set the Super Bowl era rookie record held by Anquan Boldin (1,377). Jefferson averages 84.4 rec YPG. He'd need 98.0 rec YPG over the final two contests for the record.

Friday night's game against the Saints is a homecoming for Jefferson, born in St. Rose, La. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic relegating the Saints to just 3,000 fans, Jefferson expects to have "double digit" family and friends at the contest.

"I love playing at home, especially with my past," he said. "My last time being there, I won the national championship (with LSU). It's definitely going to be exciting playing in front of my family and friends, all those people I grew up with."

Related Content

news

John Elway on Broncos QB Drew Lock: 'We still like what we see in him'

Despite the struggles of QB Drew Lock during his second season, Broncos GM John Elway prefers to see the positives in the young signal-caller's growth as the 2020 season comes to an end.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray lead Players of the Week

Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen brought home weekly honors for Week 15.
news

Lions could be without several coaches vs. Bucs as team determines high-risk COVID-19 close contacts

The Detroit Lions could be without a significant portion of their coaching staff Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following Wednesday's two COVID-19 positives.
news

Travis Kelce on verge of setting single-season record for receiving yards by tight end

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce enters Week 16 with just 60 yards needed to break the single-season yards record for tight ends -- a mark set by George Kittle in 2018.
news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon out indefinitely as he did not satisfy conditional reinstatement terms

Wide receiver ﻿Josh Gordon﻿ will not be allowed to play or practice with the team indefinitely after a setback in his battle with substance abuse broke the terms of his conditional reinstatement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

After Tony Dungy's No. 6 ranking, Tom Brady zings back 

Following former Colts coach Tony Dungy naming Tom Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback he coached against, TB12 tweeted a reply noting a very one-sided past meeting between Brady's Patriots and the Colts. 
news

Teams can begin interviewing employed HC candidates Wednesday

Hiring teams can now request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams starting Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Texans fine QB Deshaun Watson $7.5K for violation of COVID protocols 

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been fined $7,500 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols at Watson's recent restaurant opening in which "dozens of people," including other Texans players, were photographed indoors without face coverings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, via sources. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking Back at First QB Selected in Last 11 Drafts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks, where they discuss the top quarterback taken in the past 11 drafts along with the Panthers firing of Marty Hurney and how appealing that vacancy is. 
news

Derek Carr (groin) limited at Raiders practice, splits reps with Marcus Mariota

Five days removed from tweaking his groin in front of the nation, Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was back at practice Tuesday afternoon, splitting snaps with backup signal-caller ﻿Marcus Mariota.
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller: Pro Bowl spot 'real satisfying' given past struggles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller earned a Pro Bowl spot on Monday, and he joined the "Huddle and Flow Podcast" this week to discuss his achievement and what it means to him given his past struggles with addiction.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW