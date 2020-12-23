Pro Bowl WR Justin Jefferson closing in on Randy Moss' Vikings rookie yards record

Christmas Day has the potential to be a big one for ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿.

Not only is the rookie receiver celebrating being named to the Pro Bowl and heading home to play in New Orleans versus the Saints, a huge day could see Jefferson pass Randy Moss' Vikings rookie receiving yards record.

Jefferson needs 132 receiving yards to set the Vikings rookie record. Through 14 games, the wideout has gone over the 132-yard mark three times.

Randy Moss (1998): 69 rec, 1,313 yds, 17 TD (selected 21st overall)

Justin Jefferson (2020): 73 rec, 1,182 yds, 7 TD (selected 22nd overall)

This week, Jefferson became just the third Vikings rookie receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl, joining Sammy White (1976) and Moss (1998).

"It's definitely a big honor," he said, via the Pioneer Press. "I'm so happy that I'm honored to be on that list with the top guys in the NFL. ... Definitely a bright start, and looking now to finish my career and keep getting them."

Jefferson has been a marvel as a rookie, owning cunning route-running ability, speed to burn, and vice-grip hands. Where many first-year receivers as still figuring out the nuances of the position, Jefferson is a polished talent.

With two games to play, Jefferson not only could beat Moss' record, a couple of big games could net him the NFL rookie record.

Jefferson needs 196 more receiving yards to set the Super Bowl era rookie record held by Anquan Boldin (1,377). Jefferson averages 84.4 rec YPG. He'd need 98.0 rec YPG over the final two contests for the record.

Friday night's game against the Saints is a homecoming for Jefferson, born in St. Rose, La. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic relegating the Saints to just 3,000 fans, Jefferson expects to have "double digit" family and friends at the contest.