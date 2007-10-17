Pro Bowl Ballot

Published: Oct 17, 2007 at 02:05 PM
Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of hospital after being evaluated for throat contusion
Joe Burrow is out of the hospital and in the clear. The Bengals quarterback was released from a local hospital Sunday night after visiting for an evaluation of a potential throat contusion suffered in a 25-22 loss to the Packers.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season, will undergo shoulder surgery
JuJu Smith-Schuster's return to Pittsburgh has met an early conclusion. The receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos and will miss the remainder of the season.