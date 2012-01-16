Priority for Fisher, Rams is to groom Bradford

Fisher's longtime offensive copilot, Mike Heimerdinger, passed away from cancer, leaving this search a bit more up in the air. Dirk Koetter was identified as one possibility, but the Falconssnatched him up just as the Rams were getting ready to start interviewing. Former Jets coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the first offensive coordinator to sit down with Fisher, and by all accounts the meeting went well. But this fit has to be perfect -- both philosophically and personally -- and there isn't any more time to waste when it comes to Bradford's development.