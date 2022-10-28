Prime Video to offer alternate game stream with 'TNF in The Shop'

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 08:25 PM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 08:45 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Prime Video is expanding its Thursday Night Football coverage.

Prime Video announced Thursday that it is collaborating with the Emmy-winning show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED to introduce an alternate game stream titled TNF in The Shop. In the stream, executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera " will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience," per a release.

TNF in The Shop will debut Nov. 17 when the Titans visit the Packers.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop," Amina Hussein, Prime Video Sports head of talent, said in a statement Thursday. "Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With 'TNF in The Shop,' we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on Nov. 17."

Per Thursday's press release, the stream "will bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture" and will offer candid conversations via Prime Video's split screen with the game coverage.

Prime Video also offers alternate game streams such as: TNF with Dude Perfect, TNF with Storm & Kremer,TNF en Español, andPrime Vision with Next Gen Stats.

