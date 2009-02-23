'Prime U' goes primetime on NFL Network

Five prospects, one dream. On Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, Under Armour Presents Prime U debuts on NFL Network, chronicling the journey of NFL hopefuls training under the tutelage of NFL Network analyst and eight-time Pro Bowler Deion Sanders.
Produced by NFL Films, the 60-minute Under Armour Presents Prime U goes inside Sanders' training camp in Irving, TX for a look at how the legendary cornerback imparts his knowledge of the game and life as a professional football player to the next generation.
"Prime U isn't the normal training process that you get from a standard training facility," said Sanders. "It's not just about training physically, but also developing a healthy spiritual and psychological makeup. From family to finances, Prime U works to ensure that these young men have all the tools in place for a successful life and career in the NFL and beyond."
With five NFL hopefuls in attendance at Prime U, the program follows defensive backs Darius Butler (Connecticut), Emmanuel Cook (South Carolina), Lendy Holmes (Oklahoma), Captain Munnerlyn (South Carolina), and Lydell Sargeant (Penn State) through the NFL Scouting Combine as they prepare for draft day. Each Prime U participant is outfitted in Under Armour gear to help them perform at their best.
Encore presentations of Prime U air Wednesday at Midnight ET and Thursday at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM ET.