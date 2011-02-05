Prime's time arrives: Hall calls one of NFL's top personas

Sanders, who spent time with five NFL teams, clearly had the Hall of Fame excellence. He was one of the best cover cornerbacks, routinely blanketing the best receivers in the game. He had the Hall of Fame stats, too. When he retired after the 2005 season, he ranked second in the NFL in all-time interception return yardage (1,331) and tied for second for most career interceptions returned for a touchdown (nine) and a season (three). In 1994, when he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, he had returned interceptions of 90 and 93 yards for touchdowns to become the first player with a pair of 90-yard interception returns for scores in the same season.