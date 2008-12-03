Pride of Breaux Bridge leads Panthers to victory again

And in what's turning into a pretty good season, the Panthers may have had their biggest win of the year last week against the Packers. All teams prize wins of course. But some wins just feel better than others. This was one those. Down by three with under two minutes to play. On the road. In Lambeau, no less, against a Packers team dying to atone for its sloppy loss the week before. This was a game that looked hard on paper. And nearly impossible late in the fourth quarter. And yet the Panthers won it just the same. That says something about their team. That the win came very late says even more about their quarterback who seems to have a knack for late-game rescues. Just ask the Chargers, or the Cardinals. Or now, the Packers.