President Obama predicts Bears to win NFC championship

Published: Jan 20, 2011 at 07:36 AM

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama is predicting that his hometown Chicago Bears will defeat their rivals, the Green Bay Packers, 20-17 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network:
![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork) On Saturday, Jan. 22, NFL stars of tomorrow compete in the 2011 East-West Shrine Game in Orlando, Fla. Coverage begins on NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» **NFL Network broadcast schedule**

But White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said Thursday that Obama won't hold a grudge against the state of Wisconsin should the Packers pull off a win. Gibbs said Obama will travel to Manitowoc, Wis., on Wednesday, regardless of the outcome.

Obama set off speculation this week that he would attend the Super Bowl if the Bears make it. After being asked about his plans for the big game, Obama said with a laugh: "Oh, if the Bears are in the Super Bowl, we're going."

Gibbs tried to back away from that, saying that as a superstitious fan, it was too soon to be making Super Bowl plans.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: It's 'lazy' to blame Jets' offensive struggles solely on Zach Wilson

A day after Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh says it's "lazy" to blame the offense's struggle on quarterback Zach Wilson. 
news

Cowboys signing recently reinstated WR Martavis Bryant to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!
news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, Week 10 rookie draft, evaluating 2023 first-round pass rushers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 