Preseason Week 3 tells some tales for fantasy owners

Knowshon Moreno set to break out?: I'll be the first to admit that Moreno lost some fantasy luster when the Broncos added Willis McGahee, but some of the alternatives (like adding DeAngelo Williams) would have been far worse. The team's faith in Moreno is starting to pay dividends in the preseason, as he's averaged close to five yards per carry and looks better than ever. While McGahee is going to see his reps, some of which will be in the red zone, Moreno is still in line to post his best NFL season.