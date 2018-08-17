Preseason trolling, rookie haircuts and free beer!

Here's the thing about Terrelle Pryor's flinch: You would do the same exact thing! And if you disagree, you're lying to yourself. When someone suddenly twitches into an aggressive posture -- when someone is literally winding up for a punch -- you're going to flinch. So all the talking-head hulks and Twitter titans need to simmer down. I'm more curious why everyone on the Redskins apparently hates Terrelle Pryor. And why does the overriding take on Pryor seem to be, "God, I wish I could punch that guy"? This is one of those super-annoying mysteries where you know a substantial number of people know the truth, but you don't know those people.