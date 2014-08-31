Around the NFL

Preseason red flags: Who should be worried?

Published: Aug 31, 2014 at 04:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We've handed out the first-ever preseason awards in NFL history. Now let's take stock of who struggled throughout August.

Manuel couldn't move the ball, even when he was facing Detroit's backups in the preseason's final week. His accuracy issues are not going away.

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins: Hopefully this preseason will be looked upon like RGIII's first preseason, in which the Redskins kept their creative attack under wraps. This felt different, though. Griffin put himself at risk of getting hurt too often and seemed to be struggling with some basic aspects of the position. Practice reports were no kinder. The transition to coach Jay Gruden's offense could be bumpy, despite the amount of weapons in Washington.

Ben McAdoo, New York Giants offensive coordinator: We could list Eli Manning here, but it feels like the Giants' problems are more systemic. McAdoo's dramatically different offense has been tough for Big Blue to execute in practice and in games. Rashad Jennings and rookie Andre Williams looked good out of the backfield, but everything about the Giants' passing game looked out of sync.

Johnny Manziel and Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns quarterbacks: We're not including Rex Grossman on this list. The Browns had a worst-case scenario over four preseason games. Johnny Manziel looked inaccurate, indecisive and not as creative as hoped. It seems like he's a year away. Brian Hoyer looked like a career backup coming off ACL surgery who is stuck with an uneven wide receiver group. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's attack is not an easy one to learn, and the Browns don't appear to be regular-season ready.

New York Jets' secondary: They hoped Dimitri Patterson would start. He's no longer on the team. Dee Milliner suffered a high ankle sprain and may not be ready for Week 1. Antonio Allen, who is coming off a concussion, and Darrin Walls could be the opening day starters.

Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line: They lost a ton of experience in free agency, and it has showed in the preseason. Alex Smith has had no time to throw, and he has lackluster weapons when he is protected. Andy Reid is going to have to work a lot of magic. (Carolina and Tampa Bay's offensive lines have also struggled.)

Matt Schaub, Oakland Raiders: Early in camp, we heard a lot of positive practice reports about Schaub. Now we're wondering if he's even going to play at all this year. The Raidershave to go to rookie Derek Carr after Schaub's lack of arm strength showed up in a glaring way throughout the preseason.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" hands out the first annual Preseason Awards and predicts the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
news

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice. 
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

Washington announced Friday that WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is no longer listed on this week's injury report and he will be active Sunday versus Arizona.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman aiming to be 'that guy' for Anthony Richardson: 'I want to make his job easy'

One of Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman's goals in 2023 is to let Anthony Richardson know he can be "that guy" for the rookie quarterback to trust.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy on Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicting INT Sunday: 'We'll see'

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicted an interception in Week 1 against the 49ers, prompting a response from second-year QB Brock Purdy ahead of Sunday's anticipated matchup.
news

Lions' Jared Goff: Dan Campbell's fake punt call vs. Chiefs 'seeps into us and our confidence on the field'

The Lions' upset win over the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game was prompted by an early fake punt call by Dan Campbell, which Jared Goff says provided confidence to the rest of the team.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I have trust in' WR Kadarius Toney despite Thursday's drops

Kansas City Chiefs' Kadarius Toney struggled in Thursday night's 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, but QB Patrick Mahomes said he still has faith in the speedy wideout despite the dropped passes. 
news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles sans Travis Kelce: 'No excuses' 

The Chiefs' offense struggled mightily in its season-opening loss to the Lions on Thursday, but head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes refused to pin their travails on Travis Kelce's absence. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Lions knocking off Chiefs in Kickoff Game

The Detroit Lions are for real -- at least one week into the 2023 NFL season, anyway -- as they defeated the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the year. 