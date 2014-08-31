Preseason red flags: Who should be worried?

Johnny Manziel and Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns quarterbacks: We're not including Rex Grossman on this list. The Browns had a worst-case scenario over four preseason games. Johnny Manziel looked inaccurate, indecisive and not as creative as hoped. It seems like he's a year away. Brian Hoyer looked like a career backup coming off ACL surgery who is stuck with an uneven wide receiver group. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's attack is not an easy one to learn, and the Browns don't appear to be regular-season ready.