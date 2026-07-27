Preseason Image

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 12:48 PM
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All-Under-25 Team: Drake Maye, Abdul Carter among NFL's ascending young players entering 2026 season
Who are the best young players at each position heading into the 2026 NFL season? Nick Shook assembles an All-Under-25 Team, listing 12 offensive players (including one flex spot) and 11 defenders.
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Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy's son charged in shooting of his mother in Virginia, authorities say
The son of Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been arrested and charged with the shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy, the wife of the Kansas City offensive coordinator, according to authorities in Virginia.