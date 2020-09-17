Preparing for Kyler Murray gives Ron Rivera 'anxiety' 

The reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year, Murray is hot on the heels of leading the Cardinals (1-0) to one of Week 1's biggest upsets when Arizona downed the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Rivera's Washington debut also saw a big upset as his squad upended the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it's on to another flock and a Cardinal named Kyler that's difficult to prepare for with Murray's dual-threat ability accentuated by Arizona's wide-open offense.

Murray will face a first-round-laden front for a second week, going from the Nick Bosa-led 49ers to Chase Young-led Washington. But the mighty Murray did it all against San Fran, tossing for 230 yards and a touchdown and rushing for a game-high 91 yards and another score. Therein lies the reasoning for Rivera's anxiety.

"You guys saw it Sunday," Rivera said, via the Arizona Republic. "Shoot, he's a dynamic player, he really is. He's got terrific athleticism, gets outside the pocket and extends plays. He's got great vision and anticipation and he delivers a great football."

However, these aren't the first sleepless nights for Rivera caused by Murray.

During Rivera's ill-fated final campaign last year in Carolina, Rivera and the Panthers' first win of a five-victory season came against Murray and the Cards. Murray was held to 173 yards passing, tossed a pair of picks and was sacked eight times.