Predicting Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Ray Lewis, then who?

Brian Dawkins, safety: Dawkins was a finalist last year, and I don't see a player of his ilk being left out again. That's why I'm putting him here first, as he's the most deserving player on this list -- he was on Ray Lewis' and Randy Moss' level in many respects, and neither of those two candidates have been forced to wait yet. Dawkins could cover early in his career, although his strength was making impact plays. Not only was he a hitter, but he actually completed the tackle, unlike so many defensive backs today. The member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s was darn near prolific on safety blitzes, registering 26 career sacks, and he was seemingly always around the football. Hall voters are consistently reminded of the shortage of defensive players in Canton. This year, Dawkins will help even the scales.