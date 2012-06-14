Practice for everyone; only 20 names left on 'Top 100'

Some of the NFL's biggest stars were included Wednesday night when players 21-30 on NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" were revealed, and as usual the opinions were flying fast and furious. Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank discuss Ben Roethlisberger's merits at No. 30 on the "Dave Dameshek Football Podcast" reaction show, and pick a side on the debate about the best tight end in the league.