Practice for everyone; only 20 names left on 'Top 100'

Published: Jun 13, 2012 at 08:17 PM

Some of the NFL's biggest stars were included Wednesday night when players 21-30 on NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" were revealed, and as usual the opinions were flying fast and furious. Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank discuss Ben Roethlisberger's merits at No. 30 on the "Dave Dameshek Football Podcast" reaction show, and pick a side on the debate about the best tight end in the league.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

Jeremiah: RG3's pressure cooker

Daniel Jeremiah explains why Robert Griffin III faces more pressure than Andrew Luck in the 2012 campaign. More ...

It's a perfect storm of offseason practice, as all 32 NFL teams hit the field for minicamps or OTAs today. NFL Network and Around the League will keep you posted on all the pertinent news.

Andrew Luck has made a believer out of fans and teammates alike, including skeptical WR Reggie Wayne, with his performance at Colts minicamp.

With the draft and most of free agency behind us, how do last year's playoff haves and have-nots stack up for 2012? Our Gil Brandt offers his early 1-32 NFL Power Rankings.

From meetings in the morning to participating in every drill in the afternoon, Brian Banks finally began living out his NFL dream on Wednesday.

Green Bay's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl in 2012 might just rest with fixing their horrendous defense from 2011. Bucky Brooks lists three key things the Packers can do to make this happen.

NBA TV premiered its "Dream Team" documentary Wednesday, prompting Adam Rank to look back at the NFL landscape in 1992 and pick his dream NFL squad.

Breer: Eagles' two-year plan

The Eagles' 2011 season was a failure, but Albert Breer says Philadelphia always had a two-year plan in mind. More ...

Five episodes of "NFL's Top 10" featuring countdowns of some of the greatest NFL moments are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs June 16 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Jamie Dukes, who turns 48 on Thursday. Also celebrating a birthday is former Oakland Raiders DL Ben Davidson, who turns 72.

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you play on NFL.com? Sign up now to play the official free fantasy game of the NFL.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Op-Ed: Juneteenth -- Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum is still learning

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum writes an Op-Ed reflecting on Juneteenth and the day's history in his hometown of Mexia, Texas.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

Patrick Mahomes' next challenge in Kansas City: Learning to do more with less

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed unprecedented success in his first three seasons as an NFL starter, but Jeffri Chadiha says the Kansas City Chiefs superstar faces a brand new challenge in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW