PPR Draft review: You can wait longer on QBs

Your fantasy football team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
NFL.com held it's first experts league mock draft of the year on Monday, May 20th. The standard scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league are NFL.com associate fantasy editor John Juhasz. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
*What do our experts think of their draft? Read their personal analysis - Teams 1-5, and Teams 6-10. *
*Note: To view the entire 15-round mock draft, click here.
*
What is your draft strategy?
In the name of full disclosure, this was my first PPR draft, so I kept things pretty simple. As I would in a standard league, I went for RBs over WRs early because there are plainly a lot more decent options at wideout than running back these days. I waited longer on a QB than I would in a standard league because the position's value is diminished by inflated point totals at RB, WR and TE.
Did your strategy work?
I'm cautiously optimistic. By passing on a QB 'til the 12th round, I was able to get a potential star in Steelers rookie RB Le'Veon Bell, who reportedly may serve as the team's third-down back (giving me the rare advantage of having two RBs who'll catch a lot of passes along with those rushing yards).
What was your favorite pick?
We all know the questions about Rob Gronkowski's health and the Patriots' issues in the passing game, but getting Gronk in the fifth round is a steal, period. I also think Hakeem Nicks - in a contract year - will do everything in his power to be on the field. Good for me and Eli, 'cause when Nicks plays, he's one of the best WRs in the business.
What pick do you most regret?
As mentioned, I made a big picture decision to forego QBs until very late. Now, I've gotta ride with Andy Dalton ... and I'm not sure how I feel about that. Sure, the Bengals offense is loaded with AJ Green (the AFC's version of Calvin Johnson) and a bevy of young playmakers. But Andy Dalton? Color me ... uninspired.
Who had the best draft?
I did. (What do you expect me to say? Sheesh.)