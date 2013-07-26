PPR Draft review: Banking on Murray, Martin

Your fantasy football team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
NFL.com held its second experts league mock draft of the year on Friday, July 19th. The PPR scoring league consists of NFL Fantasy LIVE members Dave Dameshek, Elliot Harrison, Michael Fabiano, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jaime Maggio, Adam Rank, Matt "Money" Smith and Jason Smith. Also in the league was NFL.com associate fantasy editor John Juhasz. Each owner was required to put together a lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense/special teams unit.
*What do our experts think of their draft? Read their personal analysis - Teams 1-5, and Teams 6-10. *
*Note: To view the entire 15-round mock draft, click here.
*
What is your draft strategy?
Well, this was a full-point PPR, so my priority was to get high-volume pass catchers throughout, including at the running back position. I didn't want more than one spot filled with someone not capable of catching 50 balls. My only risk was taking Lamar Miller, as he won't catch that many passes. Thing is, with Doug Martin and DeMarco Murray, Miller won't have to be starting at RB -- he'll probably be a flex at best. That said, I selected several guys who could fill that role, such as Miller's teammate, Mike Wallace.
Did your strategy work?
Absolutely. When Mike Wallace is the weakest player, you bet the strategy worked. Now, if Murray were to get hurt that could cause a problem in my fictitious lineup. That's why I drafted Joseph Randle -- Murray's primary backup in Dallas -- in the 15th round. With my main receivers being Randall Cobb and Brandon Marshall, and Martin my stud back, the potential is there to get anywhere from 250-300 catches out of just that trio. Greg Jennings is suiting up in Minnesota now, so Cobb should catch 90-100 passes easily. In Kyle Rudolph and Owen Daniels I can mix and match my tight ends based on matchup while still getting quality production. Both were top 10 guys last season at the position.
What was your favorite pick?
I like taking Randle in the last round. Those last picks are always fun, and having already selected the Seahawks defense and Blair Walsh at kicker, I felt comfortable taking a random swing on potential.
What pick do you most regret?
Not getting Jason Witten. I sweated him out, and thought I would have him, Cobb and Marshall in a PPR. But alas, the guy right before me got him.
Who had the best draft?
I love the team I drafted, but, Adam did a nice job taking some players, including Witten, right before me. Three times, he selected guys I targeted right before my pick came up. Insert whiney sigh right about here. Obviously, you're going to respect other peeps in your league who think like you do. Let's just hope he and I aren't both wrong!