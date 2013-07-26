PPR Draft review: Banking on Murray, Martin

Absolutely. When Mike Wallace is the weakest player, you bet the strategy worked. Now, if Murray were to get hurt that could cause a problem in my fictitious lineup. That's why I drafted Joseph Randle -- Murray's primary backup in Dallas -- in the 15th round. With my main receivers being Randall Cobb and Brandon Marshall, and Martin my stud back, the potential is there to get anywhere from 250-300 catches out of just that trio. Greg Jennings is suiting up in Minnesota now, so Cobb should catch 90-100 passes easily. In Kyle Rudolph and Owen Daniels I can mix and match my tight ends based on matchup while still getting quality production. Both were top 10 guys last season at the position.