Powerhouse Patriots should continue to contend in AFC

Where the Jets left off: People can make fun of Rex Ryan all they want, but once again he had Gang Green one step away from a Super Bowl berth. While the Jets were up and down in the regular season, eeking out close calls versus the Lions, Browns and Texans, they looked great when it counted. Road wins in Indy and Foxborough in the playoffs were as good as it gets. At quarterback, Mark Sanchez continued to show flashes, but could not make the most out of a pretty talented receiving corps that included Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards and Dustin Keller.