Power Rankings, Week 5: Broncos, Chiefs climb; Falcons drop

The Jets resumed "Campaign 2013: Ugly Football" in Tennessee with some of the same mistakes that made their Week 3 win over the Bills too close for comfort. Lost in the aftermath of Sunday's mess is the fact the Jets can play on defense, particularly against the run. Of course, when the offense turns the ball over four times ... well, you get the point. A little ball security and some healthy receivers would make a huge difference for this New York team, which is not as bad as everyone thinks (or as it looks).