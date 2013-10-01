Power Rankings, Week 5: Broncos, Chiefs climb; Falcons drop

A quarter of the way through the season, we have five undefeated teams -- and a new No. 1.
Well played, Brian. I recently watched a Star Trek episode about a planet on which there was rioting in the streets at 6 p.m. every day because of a super computer. Thankfully, Kirk and Spock were there to outsmart it. Considering they are both 82 years old now, I figured I'd better handle this myself. Thus, the Broncos are No. 1 in the Power Rankings. Oh, and also, they're simply blowing out teams. How about the special teams Sunday?
Meanwhile, several other clubs are less than special, making the bottom of these rankings ugly. Three Sunday losers moved up just by being competitive, but then there's one 0-4 team that isn't even staying in games. Otherwise, the No. 6 through 27 spots are completely up for grabs -- and that's where we figure to get the disputes. Per the usual, feel free to share your opinion ... @Harrison_NFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence ...
So did anyone catch the game Sunday night?
The answer: Probably neither. The difference between good and bad teams is so slim that turnarounds consisting of a 6-8 win improvement -- à la the Colts last season -- happen. It helps when Alex Smith converts nine third downs and runs for 37 yards, as he did for Kansas City on Sunday. He's now scampered 30 times for 151 yards on the season.
So you want an idea of how big a threat this Indianapolis football team truly is? We'll see what happens when the Seahawks come to town this weekend. Let's hope Luck doesn't channel his inner Schaub.
In a key early sequence against the Lions, Cutler missed an open Martellus Bennett in the end zone, then failed to get the back-shoulder fade high enough for Alshon Jeffery. And we're not even getting to Cutler's three interceptions.
Miller, by the way, is a beast. He made several big blocks, like on this play. And he can catch the football, too. Old. School.
In 42 attempts Sunday, Dalton threw for 206 yards -- not even 5 yards per attempt. After passing 148 times this season, Dalton has accumulated just 1,003 yards, or less than 7 yards per throw. That won't win many games, unless the defense bails him out (as it did in Week 3). Maybe Cincinnati can swing a trade with Cleveland for Brian Hoyer.
Here's something for all you franchise historians out there: Did you know that the Packers were the subject of the first game NFL Films ever shot? If you missed it when it aired on NFL Network, be sure to find " A Football Life: Steve Sabol." It's excellent.
In other news, the Titans' defense recorded five sacks and four takeaways against the Jets on Sunday, allowing 13 points and scoring a touchdown, courtesy of Karl Klug. Not bad. Karl Klug: You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him. Enjoyed hearing Terry Bradshaw call him "Klawg." That's always fun.
Holy cow, these guys' games are stressful. First, there was the loss to the Patriots on a last-second Stephen Gostkowski field goal. Then the Bills beat the Panthers with two seconds left in Week 2. In Week 3, Buffalo overcame several injuries to darn-near pull off an unlikely comeback versus the Jets. On Sunday, they had to pick off Joe Flacco a *fifth* time with a minute left. Oh, and that was with three starting defensive backs out.
With upcoming games against the
49ers,
Chiefs and
Colts -- teams that won their Week 4 matchups by a combined score of 103-21 -- Houston hardly can afford more Schaub turnovers.
There's a huge difference between 2-2 and the abyss of 1-3. San Diego certainly can play with Kansas City in the AFC West.
First, the Cowboys failed to adjust on defense; Bruce Carter and Sean Lee were consistently left to cover Antonio Gates, who caught 10 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jason Garrett's decision to attempt a 56-yard field goal on grass (rather than punt or go for it on fourth down) midway through the second quarter was an equally significant mistake, as Dan Bailey's miss gave the Chargers premium field position and, ultimately, a field goal of their own. Those three points loomed large at the end, when the Cowboys were scrambling for two scores instead of just pushing for one.
The Atlanta defense was chasing a lot of jerseys in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. Yes, that happened at times last season. But there's a key difference: Receiver Roddy White clearly is not healthy, which means opponents can single-cover him. Thus, Julio Jones often faces a defensive back over the top and underneath, and the offense is forced to go through tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez obviously can make ridiculous plays in coverage, but it's tough to win that way.
Check out this upcoming schedule: at Cardinals, at Vikings, vs. Rams, at Bucs ... there's a chance the Panthers could go from 0-2 to 5-2 in time for their Nov. 3 home matchup with the Falcons. #justsayin'
Next up: Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football." We'll be covering it on NFL.com/Live at 8 p.m. ET.
Peterson intercepted two balls in the last three minutes and change -- the first to set up the Cards' first touchdown, the second to seal the deal. Watch the first pick again; that was a big-time play, the way he established position on Vincent Jackson. Then he completed the catch. #clutch
Coming into last Sunday's matchup in Denver, Philadelphia ranked 31st in the NFL in forcing three-and-out drives, doing it on just 10.5 percent of opponents' possessions. Safe to say that number didn't improve much against the Broncos.
Rookie defensive back David Amerson stepped up, and that franchise QB we mentioned spread the ball around in a quiet, efficient showing. Believe it or not,
Robert Griffin III and the 1-3
Redskins are just one game back in the NFC East. #NotYourFathersNFCEast
I'll tell you what, though: This Raiders defense has potential. The unit was not the reason this team fell Sunday.
Perhaps throwing over two-thirds of the time isn't working. The running game showed a little juice Sunday at Arrowhead. We know David Wilson has his fumble problems, but right now, giving the offense a different look by putting the ball in his belly would be worth the risk.
Forget the three interceptions versus the Colts. Gabbert's career passer rating is well below 70, and yet he's out there starting. Now, back to those three interceptions. The coaching staff told Gabbert to play more "loose." Well, he did. Jags fans deserve a better product than this.