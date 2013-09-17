Power Rankings, Week 3: Seahawks claim top spot; Giants fall

The Seattle Seahawks finally proved it Sunday night. Seahawks fans have lambasted the Power Rankings for failing to put their team on top. But the Seahawks have not gotten out of the divisional round in the Pete Carroll era, and they were missing two of their best pass rushers in Chris Clemons and Bruce Irvin. So this "Power Ranker" had been patiently keeping them at third. That said, they have now dominated the San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back games -- and, had their receivers caught anything the last time the team traveled to San Francisco, Sunday's victory might have been their third in a row over their Bay Area rivals. While it's scary to think that this defense will still be adding Clemons and Irvin, the Richard Sherman-led secondary is so doggone good, I'm not sure their absence even matters.