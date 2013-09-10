Power Rankings, Week 2: Eagles, Saints soar; Redskins sink

So much to get to in this week's Power Rankings, starting with what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, who played two completely different halves Monday night.
Then there was the crazy second bill of that prime-time doubleheader. Where do you put the Houston Texans, who struggled to stop Philip Rivers in San Diego? The San Diego Chargers' 28-7 lead, followed by a furious Houston rally, flung these PRs into a two-hour state of flux.
Yes, Daniel, there is a clear No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in the NFL right now. Too bad it's pretty much a can of Vienna sausages when it comes to Nos. 4-15. But then, that's part of the deal when ranking teams after only a week of action. So how much should we overreact to a win or a loss? You'll see that Chip Kelly's Eagles tied another NFC team as our biggest mover, but don't confuse jumping spots with completely buying in. Meanwhile, the Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings took sizable dips after getting cleanly beaten in divisional games.
As for the rest, take a look.
But enough with all that. Let's get going, "1-to-32" style ...
The message here: Don't panic. Over half the teams in the league would've fallen to the Panthers on Sunday; Wilson, who was 14-of-18 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown in the second half, was a big reason they didn't.
While we're here and on the subject, there's something to be said for coming back from 21 points down on the road. Poor start, clutch finish for the Houston Texans.
[We predicted](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap1000000238570/article/week-1-predictions-49ers-top-packers-cowboys-edge-giants) that
[Tim Jennings](/player/timjennings/2495869/profile) or
[Charles Tillman](/player/charlestillman/2505625/profile) would make a play to win this one late, and on Sunday, Jennings pulled a Peanut Tillman, stripping
[Mohamed Sanu](/player/mohamedsanu/2533040/profile) to ultimately set up
[Brandon Marshall](http://www.nfl.com/player/brandonmarshall/2495893/profile)'s go-ahead touchdown. It wasn't the prettiest win, but you know ...
On Sunday, the key stat for New Orleans didn't have anything to do with Drew Brees. No, it was the 3-for-12 conversion rate that Ryan's defense allowed Atlanta on third and fourth downs.
While we're going into some numbers, it's worth noting that Falcons coach Mike Smith is now 2-7 versus the Saints' Sean Payton. On the bright side, Steven Jackson looked pretty effective, accumulating 122 yards with 16 touches overall.
If Mike McCarthy continues to commit to the run game like he did on Sunday, the Packers will be tough to stop come January ... even if they are 0-1 in September.
Tillman's first pick, which came on a telegraphed throw by the Bengals' third-year quarterback, led to a scoring drive for the Bears. It might have been early (in the first quarter), but they all count. So did the eight penalties committed by Cincinnati in a sloppy defeat.
Amazingly, Andrew Luck continues to shock people -- mostly defenders -- with how quick he is. Is it because he's thought of as a thrower? Is it because he's white? Just asking. Luck had another touchdown scamper in the win after picking up five rushing touchdowns last year.
Let's wait and see with this team. Ravens fans think I hate their club, but this writer is fully aware that Baltimore lost four of five games down the stretch last season before winning it all.
So many bright spots to point out here, yet two under-the-radar things shone through: Trent Cole looks good at linebacker on that Eagles defense. The other? Effort. Kelly has this football team playing for him; just consider how Jason Avant sold out to convert a third down late in the game. Playing hard never gets old, even as Kelly continues to reinvent offensive football.
Not interested in a kicker? Fine; consider end Robert Quinn, who had three sacks and two forced fumbles. He should be huge for this Ram defense. That said, Jeff Fisher's group will be playing some close games, and having a kicker like Zuerlein could be the difference between making the playoffs or going 7-9.
Forget a lack of explosiveness on scrambles; Griffin just wasn't driving the ball at all, that is, he wasn't shifting his weight to his plant foot. I noticed it in the first quarter, and then the ESPN broadcast began driving it home. It's Week 1, no doubt, but that's still disconcerting.
That was a heck of an effort by the Giants to overcome six turnovers and force the issue late. Still, don't think the injuries in the secondary and to Jason Pierre-Paul weren't noticeable.
By the way, did you know that there is no concrete evidence that shows real Vikings actually wore horned helmets? We aim to educate in the Power Rankings.
Heading into the season, questions -- about Mike Munchak, about whether Jake Locker is the guy at quarterback, about the offseason Band-Aids put on the NFL's worst scoring defense -- had swirled around the Titans. So what did they do? They walked into Pittsburgh and got a win. Well, after kick returner Darius Reynaud walked backwards into the end zone for the safety of the millennium. Hey, Tennessee recovered.
"Who's Ryan Mathews again?"
[Josh Freeman](/player/joshfreeman/79557/profile) did his job in moving the team into position for the go-ahead field goal
[against the Jets](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013090807/2013/REG1/buccaneers@jets), but otherwise, he was once again underwhelming, finishing 15-of-31 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
"I believe in this team and staff. We understand today isn't acceptable and we will improve and continue to work hard to get better."
-- Cecil Shorts III, @CecilShortsIII