Power Rankings, Week 2: Eagles, Saints soar; Redskins sink

It might seem unfair to drop the Chargers two spots after such a close loss, but here we are. The club has to be moved down for blowing another game, carrying over an ugly habit from 2012. During the first half on Monday, Chargers fans were thinking, "This is awesome. Philip Rivers is playing great ... just hope it doesn't turn out anything like last year's Broncos game." Midway through the third quarter, those Chargers fans were thinking, "This is a good game, but man, it's starting to feel like that loss to Denver last year ... nah, we got this one." Then, after Brian Cushing's pick-six in the fourth quarter: "This is the freaking Broncos game." As for the members of the Chargers' coaching staff, what were they thinking in the second half?