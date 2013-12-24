Power Rankings, Week 17: Broncos take top spot; Chiefs slip

Kinda sucks, doesn't it? Don't know about you, but I miss RFK, the old Mile High, and now the 'Stick ... these old-school grass-field stadiums that saw some of the biggest moments in NFL history -- as well as some of the biggest moments of many of our childhoods. On that note ... in case you missed it, I ranked the top five games in Candlestick Park history at the tail end of last week's Game Picks. Here's the rundown -- of course, feel free to share your thoughts (@Harrison_NFL).
5) 2011, divisional playoff:Alex Smith and Vernon Davistake out the Saints with what is now referred to as "The Catch III."
4) 1980, Saints at 49ers: Joe Montana pulls off a legendary 28-point comeback -- and begins a legendary career. This was once the biggest comeback in league history.
3) 1990, NFC Championship Game: The 49ers fumble away their bid for a threepeat, as the underdog Giants pull off a fake punt and a game-winning kick in a phenomenal matchup.
2) 1998, NFC Wild-Card Game:"The Catch II." Steve Young slips, T.O. hangs on and the 49ers win an incredible wild-card matchup against the two-time defending NFC champions.
1) 1981, NFC Championship Game:"The Catch." Perhaps the greatest game in NFL history.
Elsewhere ...
OK, we can't get behind that one. We can get behind the rankings below. With only Week 17 left in the 2013 regular season, these are close to set in stone. We'd love to hear your take ... @Harrison_NFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence ...
Two weeks ago, the Bengals hammered the Colts in Cincinnati, then got their butts kicked in Pittsburgh before pouncing on the Vikings on Sunday. Forcing four turnovers helped, as did Matt Cassel suddenly remembering that he's Matt Cassel. Next week, the Bengals will play for the AFC's No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Make no mistake: Given how the Stripes have fared in the wild-card round the past two years, getting that week off would be huge.