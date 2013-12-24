Power Rankings, Week 17: Broncos take top spot; Chiefs slip

As painful as the loss in Carolina was, the task is truly on the table for New Orleans now. The Panthers will likely beat the Falcons next week, which means in the playoffs (they'll get in over Arizona), the Saints will play on the road, where they have struggled mightily. Whether working in front of hostile fans causes issues for the offense or this team just feeds off a friendly crowd more than any other, there is no getting around New Orleans' 3-5 away record. Rob Ryan's defense faltered when it counted in Charlotte, much as it did in New England.