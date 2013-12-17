Power Rankings, Week 16: Chiefs on the rise, Pats on the decline

Week 15 is in the books, which means teams have two more weeks until they start looking at their books.
QuickBooks, that is. Roughly a third of the NFL should be in full evaluation mode after a handful more clubs saw their scant playoff hopes fade into oblivion in the past few days. That means free agency/cap strategies are looming on the horizon. Meanwhile, two other organizations are left looking for answers ...
That will never happen, RJ, and you know it. The Lions and Cowboys are alive -- but not well -- in the NFC North and East races, respectively. How these two 7-7 squads respond over the next two weeks will say much about their head coaches' futures, despite the fact that both should finish .500 or better.
As for the rest of the rankings below, feel free to share the thoughts percolating in your expansive football brain -- @HarrisonNFL is the dropbox, as always.
Let the dissension commence!
1) The defense stifled an opponent, holding the Texans under 250 yards of offense. (Yes, we realize it was the Texans.)
2) The offense ran the ball effectively, gaining 152 yards on 36 carries -- the team's best ground output at home this season. This took some weight off Andrew Luck's back -- though of course No. 12 himself was responsible for 29 of those yards.
Give Luck some help, man.
***Power Rankings Trivia:*** Who was the last
Packers QB to deliver a win over the
Cowboys in Big D? (I was there on that day. We didn't have much "potluck" -- the toilets at Texas Stadium froze.) Hit me with your answer
_@HarrisonNFL_.
</content:power-ranking>
Yes, we know Tony Romo audibled out of a run on his first interception. We also know that about 29 quarterbacks would have been sacked on that play -- but the much-criticized Romo made Clay Matthews look absolutely silly. Secondly, if the Cowboys have the worst defense in the league, everyone wants Garrett fired and the play-calling is atrocious, then what -- or WHO -- has kept Dallas afloat at 7-7? Why aren't the Cowboys 3-11? Hmmm.
( @HarrisonNFL)