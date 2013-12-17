Power Rankings, Week 16: Chiefs on the rise, Pats on the decline

Of all the offseason narratives, what happens in Tennessee could be the most intriguing -- something we briefly touched on in this space last week. Coming into 2013, most league observers felt the jury was out on Mike Munchak, especially with Jake Locker's shoulder injury stunting his development in 2012. Well, the quarterback's been indisposed for much of this year, and the Titans have gone from .500 at the midway point -- and in contention for an AFC wild-card spot -- to 5-9. What makes the environment around the club unique is the absence of recently deceased owner Bud Adams. Right now, we're not sure what that means for changes in Nashville. This club did stick with Jeff Fisher for 17 seasons, but he kept the franchise competitive through trying times in the mid-1990s before guiding the Titans to a Super Bowl in '99. We'll see how this situation, which is TOTALLY different, plays out.