Power Rankings, Week 15: Seahawks hold top spot despite loss

How cool was Week 14? Non-fair-weather football ruled the weekend.
There were, what, five games that involved snow, sleet or way-beyond-ridiculously-cold conditions? Great stuff, both in the air and on the field, with Exhibit A being the 49ers outlasting the Seahawks in the NFL's version of a title bout. Love that brand of football.
Yes!
No, not really.
We're looking at DeVry at 32 instead of Houston, just to change it up. Their quarterbacking programmers aren't programmed to throw the ball right to the other team just because they got away with the same throw to the same guy on the same route earlier in the game ... hypothetically speaking.
The bottom of the rankings are far from set, as some clubs are certainly in contention with the Texans for the right to pick first in the 2014 NFL Draft. As for the top and beyond, big injuries will play some role in terms of how we slot these teams going forward. It's the time of year when health means everything. Well, almost everything. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts ... @Harrison_NFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence ...
Big ups, though, to the Cards, who are right back in the thick of the NFC wild-card race. After a tough loss in Philadelphia, Bruce Arians' club regrouped in a big way, controlling the Rams throughout Sunday's win. Arizona didn't even need Adrian Murrell or Frank Sanders.
[**Dolphins' remaining sked:**](http://www.nfl.com/schedules/2013/REG/Dolphins)
[vs. Patriots,](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013121504/2013/REG15/patriots@dolphins)
[at Bills,](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013122200/2013/REG16/dolphins@bills)
[vs. Jets](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013122905/2013/REG17/jets@dolphins)
**[Ravens' remaining sked:](http://www.nfl.com/schedules/2013/REG/ravens)**
[at Lions,](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013121600/2013/REG15/ravens@lions)
[vs. Patriots,](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013122214/2013/REG16/patriots@ravens)
[at Bengals](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013122902/2013/REG17/ravens@bengals)
The key here is the Dolphins lost to Baltimore back in Week 5, so they must gain a game on the Ravens over the final three weeks of action.
"@Harrison_NFL So even in Denver, Peyton helps Indy to get their playoff berth."
Funny how that all works, isn't it? Either way, after giving up 40 points to the Cardinals two weeks ago and 42 to the Bengals on Sunday, the Colts' defense has to get it together.
Then again, who cares? Their fans must be so sick of this team folding when it counts. Whether the Lions are matched up against the Panthers or 49ers in the playoffs, does anyone think either of those clubs couldn't go into Detroit and be favorites? While the Lions play well at Ford Field, they seem to lack the kind of true leader who will rally the troops. A dynamic returner doesn't count. Helluva game, though, Jeremy Ross.
As for where the Ravens stand in the race for the AFC's sixth playoff seed, jump up four blurbs to see how their schedule shakes out the rest of the way.
Again, the question is this: Who will play quarterback? Is Jake Locker the guy? He's tied to a head coach, Mike Munchak, who might not be in Tennessee in 2014.
The moment reminded someone in the NFL Media newsroom of the time that the Saints pulled off the same play to apparently tie a game in Jacksonville in 2003 -- only for John Carney to miss the extra point. Anyone else remember that?
Is this as ugly as Kerry Collins' last year in New York, Giants fans? Or worse? (@Harrison_NFL)
Ah, it happens to the best of them. I still remember a playoff game some years ago in which Dieter Brock went 6 for 22 and the Rams still won, 20-zip. Of course, Eric Dickerson set a playoff record with 248 yards rushing that day ... but work with me, here.
Tampa Bay has taken four of five, by the way.
Speaking of monstrous receiving totals, we hope folks are noticing what Josh Gordon is doing for the Browns: three games, 649 yards. Think about that ... that's an average of 216.3 yards per game.
OK, back to being negative. How did the Vikings let Marlon Brown get that much room near the back of the end zone? We feel bad for Minnesota fans.
The last two offensive plays of Kubiak's tenure said it all. With just over two minutes left, his veteran quarterback had a clear window ... and threw it right to the linebacker. After the Jaguars kicked a field goal, the Texans got the ball back ... and Schaub was promptly sacked for an 18-yard loss. Game over, era over and season -- essentially -- over.