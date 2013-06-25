Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks leapfrog San Francisco 49ers

Obviously, the Aaron Hernandez situation looms large for the New England Patriots, especially with Rob Gronkowski's health status. The club hopes Danny Amendola can stay in the lineup, but that's been a problem in his career. Interesting that New England fans took serious exception to your friendly writer suggesting, last time around in this space, that the Patriots lack star power outside of Tom Brady. It's not there when Gronk is hurt, and the defense's most well-known player is a 31-year-old nose tackle. Ironically, Logan Mankins' name wasn't even mentioned in a bevy of angry tweets sent my way by Pats fans -- he's probably the team's best player besides Brady. While the feeling here is that New England could have used an impact guy from the 2013 NFL Draft, you have to give the club credit for always managing personnel losses (Lawyer Milloy, Ty Law and Richard Seymour, to name a few) and making the postseason every year.