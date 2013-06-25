Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks leapfrog San Francisco 49ers

Editor: "How do you feel about some PR next week?"
Me (thinking):Public Relations? Did I do something wrong? Is he drafting a letter for me to sign and awkwardly read in the HR department? Maybe I'll pull an Al Davis and read it off an overhead projector, Lane-Gate style.
Editor: "So, you're doing the Power Rankings. Oh yeah, and we're gonna need you to work on Sunday. OK, great. Try to get the article in early, too."
Weekend = destroyed. Social life = same. What about you all out there?
Another June weekend devoid of football -- for most of us, anyway -- left a lot of people watching the Stanley Cup Finals. This after the Miami Heat won another NBA title. I was overjoyed for LeBron, except not at all.
Despite everything going on in the sports world, there's still plenty of NFL noise, especially with every team closing out minicamp and entering summer hibernation with a bunch of questions.
Yep, Michael Crabtree could be gone for the year, Ben Roethlisberger had the ole arthroscopic treatment, and Aaron Hernandez is just plain under the public microscope. Who knows how the Patriots will be affected by all of this, but the general uncertainty in New England called for a drop in these rankings. Of course, that's not the only notable development below -- there's plenty of movement, starting at the very top.
NOTE: The following pecking order reflects changes from the May 2 Power Rankings, which were compiled just after the 2013 NFL Draft.
In other news -- sorta -- saw Golden Tate saying he would give 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh "The Sean Lee treatment." If he really wanted to make his statement forceful, Tate should have said he'd give Harbaugh the Sam Shields treatment.
On another note, I'm guessing all of us strutted into work a little lighter after seeing Willis McGahee talk of being the Week 1 starter ... two days before getting released. I might have engaged in some corporate boot-licking myself after that deal. I'm not above it.