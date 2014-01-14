Power Rankings: Niners rolling right into Championship Sunday

Not sure if you've heard this, but the AFC Championship Game will be Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. Did you know that Brady was once a sixth-round draft pick? Or that Manning "makes everyone around him better"?
While we're at it, I bet you didn't know that Colin Kaepernick doesn't wear sleeves when it's cold. Or that Russell Wilson is 5-foot-11.
Oh, and by the way, Jerome Bettis is from Detroit ... OK, we'll stop. But get ready for a whole heckuva lot of storylines that you've heard over and over. That's the downside of such tantalizing conference championship matchups. The upside? Well, they're amazing matchups. And so we've decided to do a Championship Sunday version of NFL Power Rankings.
Yes. But only because you named your cat Rob Ninkovich (seriously). Do you have a dog named Rosie Colvin?
I prefer "Amish sex symbol," but let's face it: Luck was no John Book. My cousin works for an airline and has long, curly gray hair with a mustache -- he has been asked on flights if he is one of those Civil War reenactors.
The divisional round might not have provided a reenactment of the stellar Wild Card Weekend, but there were some entertaining games on the slate ... Saints at Seahawks for one. Chargers at Broncos was particularly enjoyable. Who thought San Diego would play this well back when the Bolts were losing at Washingtonand Miami in November? For that matter, where do the Chargers rank now? See below. All eight teams that made it to the divisional round are stacked.
Let the dissension commence ...