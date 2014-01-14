Power Rankings: Niners rolling right into Championship Sunday

Tough drop for the Panthers, but given the way the other teams competed last weekend, as well as the manner in which Carolina plummeted in the second half against San Francisco, we had little choice. Yes, the Panthers won the NFC South, but they split the season series with the Saints ... and they were destroyed in the Week 14 loss in New Orleans. Love what "Riverboat" Ron Rivera has accomplished with the organization, but the Panthers are lacking in skins on the wall. One good year does not a great team make. That said, considering the defensive nucleus -- which is more than just Luke Kuechly -- it's difficult not to expect Carolina to be a top-10 team going forward. We'll address that -- as well as free agent Greg Hardy -- in our post-Super Bowl Power Rankings.