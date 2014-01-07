Power Rankings: Chargers, Colts rise entering divisional round

Spent Wild Card Weekend in Denver, and among the various people I spoke to, including a former Bronco, everyone seemed to be leery of the prospect of facing Andrew Luck. Why? Yes, the Colts beat the Broncos earlier in the regular season, but the circumstances surrounding that Week 7 matchup were so unique, given that it was Peyton Manning's homecoming of sorts. Not to mention that it was a road game for Denver. The Chargers, now, are a far scarier opponent. They've also beaten the Broncos -- but in Denver -- and, knowing their personnel so well, can run the football right up their horseshoes.