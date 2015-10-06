Power Poll: Ranking teams at the quarter mark

The Patriots' offense somehow came out stronger this season than they were in their title run. ... Green Bay has survived injuries very well and has the best player in football until proven otherwise. ... Arizona's offense is more loaded than ever despite their loss to the Rams, and the defense has played aggressively. Their schedule will get tougher. ... The Broncos have turned into the team that beat them in the Super Bowl: The 2013 Seahawks. The defense could be that good. ... The Bengals are too balanced on both sides of the ball to be ignored. Andy Dalton is suddenly a mad bomber. ... The Seahawks have a lot to figure out on offense. And there's every reason to believe they will.