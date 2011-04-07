Pouncey to Cowboys? Offensive lineman singing like a bird

Published: Apr 07, 2011 at 08:43 AM

Put me in the "skeptical" category regarding Mike Pouncey's tweet that he expects to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

The vast majority of prospects have been extremely tight-lipped about their pre-draft visits around the NFL -- just as they were about their team interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine -- or in revealing any information about what teams have told them. For the most part, prospects have left it to the teams to reveal details about visits. One prospect told me he didn't want to say which teams he was visiting "out to respect for the others."

"Headed back to Pittsburgh ... would be shocked if i wasn't in a dallas uniform nxt year! The draft is april 28th so we will see"

  -- 
 Mike Pouncey tweet

That's what makes this part of some recent Twitter messages from Pouncey a bit hard to believe: "Headed back to Pittsburgh ... would be shocked if i wasn't in a dallas uniform nxt year! The draft is april 28th so we will see ... To all the steelers fans i would love to be playing for the steelers and if i had a choice i would but it isn't my choice."

Pouncey, a former standout center/guard at the University of Florida and a projected first-round pick, could have simply offered an innocent and honest view of how his conversation(s) with the Cowboys went. At least, that's how he explained it in a later tweet responding to some of the backlash he presumably has received.

"i dnt see how my tweet was a mistake i visit with a lot of teams and dallas was a great time," Pouncy wrote.

Or, perhaps, he could just be having a little fun with the countless fans hanging on every draft-related word (or tweet).

Pouncey presumably would like nothing better than to join his twin brother, Maurkice, a Pro Bowl center as a rookie for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. His most recent tweet notwithstanding, that still could very well happen.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.
news

The First Read: Buy/sell on 18 playoff contenders; plus, Week 17's most intriguing game, MVP rankings

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha assesses the postseason viability of 18 playoff contenders with two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. Plus, the biggest surprise from Week 16, the most intriguing game of Week 17 and MVP rankings.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes there's still time to correct problems plaguing Kansas City's offense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

After Monday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson had an "MVP performance."