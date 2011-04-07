Pouncey to Cowboys? Offensive lineman singing like a bird

Put me in the "skeptical" category regarding Mike Pouncey's tweet that he expects to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
The vast majority of prospects have been extremely tight-lipped about their pre-draft visits around the NFL -- just as they were about their team interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine -- or in revealing any information about what teams have told them. For the most part, prospects have left it to the teams to reveal details about visits. One prospect told me he didn't want to say which teams he was visiting "out to respect for the others."
"Headed back to Pittsburgh ... would be shocked if i wasn't in a dallas uniform nxt year! The draft is april 28th so we will see"
That's what makes this part of some recent Twitter messages from Pouncey a bit hard to believe: "Headed back to Pittsburgh ... would be shocked if i wasn't in a dallas uniform nxt year! The draft is april 28th so we will see ... To all the steelers fans i would love to be playing for the steelers and if i had a choice i would but it isn't my choice."
Pouncey, a former standout center/guard at the University of Florida and a projected first-round pick, could have simply offered an innocent and honest view of how his conversation(s) with the Cowboys went. At least, that's how he explained it in a later tweet responding to some of the backlash he presumably has received.
"i dnt see how my tweet was a mistake i visit with a lot of teams and dallas was a great time," Pouncy wrote.
Or, perhaps, he could just be having a little fun with the countless fans hanging on every draft-related word (or tweet).
Pouncey presumably would like nothing better than to join his twin brother, Maurkice, a Pro Bowl center as a rookie for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. His most recent tweet notwithstanding, that still could very well happen.