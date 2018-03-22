Around the NFL

Potential No. 2 pick? Giants to host Bradley Chubb

Published: Mar 22, 2018 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants have a newfound hole at pass rusher following the trade of Jason Pierre-Paul. Big Blue is doing its due diligence on a potential draft replacement.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Giants have already held a private workout with North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb and he will visit the team facility in the coming weeks.

Chubb has been consistently slated as a top-six pick by draft analysts throughout the process. He's now a hot candidate potentially to go at No. 2 to the Giants.

At 6-foot-4, 269 pounds, Chubb has the size, strength and speed to become a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. Some question his ability to play in the Giants' 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher, but NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted he did stand up at times for the Wolfpack in college.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE