Potential Jadeveon Clowney trade destinations: Jets among fits

Trading Clowney for a draft pick makes no sense unless Houston receives a first-rounder in return, which is nearly impossible to imagine because the Texans have given up so much leverage by waiting this long. A trade for a draft pick would make the Texans worse in 2019 and raise further questions about how the team's front office upheaval impacted this season. If Clowney leaves the Texans -- or any other team -- in free agency of 2020, he'll count to that team's compensatory pick formula and likely bring a third-round pick in return. If the Texans are only getting trade offers for a third-round pick or even a second-round pick, they might as well keep Clowney, get considerable value from him this season, and then move on. I'd rather have Clowney for this season than save cap space the Texans don't need and acquire a 2020 draft pick that might not be much better than a third-round compensatory pick. Despite some nagging injuries, Pro Football Focus has Clowney on the field for more than 870 snaps in each of the last three seasons, placing him among the league leaders at outside linebacker. He's one of the best edge run defenders in football, a consistent disrupter in the passing game and has played his best down the stretch every year. Just giving him away is not an option.